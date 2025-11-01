Is Sam Leavitt playing today, November 1, for Arizona State vs Iowa State?

The Arizona State Sun Devils have undoubtedly built one of the most exciting offenses in college football this season, powered by the dynamic duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. As they head to Iowa State, Kenny Dillingham’s squad will look to secure their sixth win of the campaign.

Not everything is rosy for the Sun Devils, unfortunately. Following the decision to undergo surgery to repair a lingering foot injury, Leavitt will miss not only the game against the Cyclones but the remainder of the season as well.

The news was confirmed by college football reporter Pete Thamel, who shared the significant blow on his official X account (formerly Twitter) — a major setback for a team that had high hopes of making a big splash this season.

“Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will miss the remainder of the season, coach Kenny Dillingham confirms to ESPN. He’s set to have surgery,” the insider revealed via @PeteThamel.

Sam Leavitt #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

How much do the Sun Devils lose without Leavitt?

Arizona State’s hopes for a late-season surge took a crushing blow with the news that star quarterback Sam Leavitt will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to season-ending foot surgery.

Leavitt, who compiled 1,628 passing yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games, was the engine of the Sun Devil offense. His absence is a monumental loss, dismantling one of the Big 12’s most dynamic duos; Leavitt’s chemistry with standout receiver Jordyn Tyson (a thousand-yard receiver last season) powered their top scoring threats.

Who will replace Leavitt?

With Sam Leavitt officially sidelined for the rest of the season, Arizona State will immediately hand the reins of the offense to veteran transfer Jeff Sims. Sims, a redshirt senior who previously started at Georgia Tech and Nebraska, takes over with the Sun Devils fighting for postseason eligibility.

The dual-threat QB has a 5,096 career passing yards and 1,544 career rushing yards, providing a different dynamic. Sims has already stepped in this season, notably going 24-for-49 passing in relief appearances, and will now face the pressure of leading ASU through a critical final stretch of Big 12 play.

