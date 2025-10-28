Following Cam Skattebo’s gruesome injury, Arizona State fans receive more bad news on QB Sam Leavitt

As if watching Cam Skattebo suffer one of the most gruesome injuries in the NFL wasn’t bad enough, Arizona State Sun Devils are learning troubling news on quarterback Sam Leavitt’s status in the 2025 college football season.

Leavitt and Skattebo were the engine behind last year’s team that reached the College Football Playoffs Quarterfinals and lost 39-31 in double overtime to the Texas Longhorns. The elimination stung, but it put the school in Tempe on the NCAA map. Now, the Sun Devils are going through a rocky stretch in their campaign. As reported, Leavitt could miss out on some key matchups this season.

“Arizona State star QB Sam Leavitt is expected to miss this weekend’s game against Iowa State,” as reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on X (formerly Twitter).

Spooky weekend

Halloween came early in Tempe, or so it appears, as the school has been in for a very scary week between Leavitt and Skattebo’s setbacks. Regardless, Kenny Dillingham’s program is determined to bounce back. So far, Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) has put ranked teams on notice with wins over No. 24 TCU and No. 7 Texas Tech.

Sam Leavitt at AT&T Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Arlington, Texas

However, the latest loss to the Houston Cougars—with Leavitt exiting the field injured—could be all she wrote for the Sun Devils’ hopes of making the Big 12 Championship. On that note, Dillingham provided an update on Leavitt, who went down with an injury just hours before Skattebo did in the NFL.

“The first [injury] was just kind of a scare, hopefully, based off what we saw,” Dillingham said postgame, via On3. “The second one, we have got to look into it more before I really comment on it.”

Rematch

When the Sun Devils pay a visit to the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, the two programs will meet for the second time in schools’ history. The lone matchup took place last season when Arizona State defeated Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 Championship Game—led by an impressive Skattebo and Leavitt statline.

Back in December 2024, Skattebo rushed for 170 yards and two TDs, while catching two passes for 38 yards and another score. Meanwhile, Leavitt finished the day with 219 passing yards and three TD passes. Moreover, he rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown. Needless to say, Dillingham will now be without both of them as the Sun Devils enter uncharted territory in their first ever visit to Ames, Iowa in college football.

