NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer breaks silence on Alabama missing the College Football Playoffs

After weeks of suspense and mystery, the College Football Playoffs Selection Committee reached a final decision on the 12 teams who made the postseason. Alabama was one of the biggest losers as they were the first team out of the playoffs. Following the committee’s announce, head coach Kalen DeBoer sent a strong message on the verdict.

The Crimson Tide’s three losses during DeBoer’s first season at the helm became too big for the committee to ignore and they were costly for their postseason’s aspirations. SMU clinched the spot Alabama hoped to secure.

DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa was rocky, but many hoped the big win over Georgia would help them secure their place in the Playoffs. It wasn’t enough for the Tide to make the cut. DeBoer was visibly upset with the decision to snub the decorated program, but he issued a powerful comment looking forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Certainly disappointed that we weren’t one of the 12 selected,” DeBoer said, per BamaOnLine. “Certainly feel we’re one of those. There’s things that obviously we got to do and could have done this year, but got to make sure it’s not in other people’s hands and keep ourselves focused on that next year.“

Advertisement

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide is all smiles prior to kickoff against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

DeBoer’s message to the team

For a program with a reputation like Alabama’s, it’s never easy for their NCAA season to be cut short, especially in a year when playoff berths were expanded to twelve.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer might influence Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's future with bold statement on WR recruit

DeBoer faces a big challenge as the players inside the locker room deal with the frustration. The Tide’s head coach made something clear on how the news affected the team’s morale.

“Haven’t had a lot of like one-on-one talks and things like that, but certainly, they share the same disappointment but also looking forward to what lies ahead with our bowl opportunity. Obviously, hoping it was going to be more than one game, but we got one more game together and going to make the most of it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alabama bowl game is confirmed

Alabama will take on Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on December 31. As the Crimson Tide gears up for their final game of the year, it’s unclear whether some big names will decide to opt out of the bowl game. DeBoer sent a big message on that topic.

Alabama vs Wisconsin SEP 14 September 14, 2024: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warming up before the NCAA Football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Advertisement

“I feel like right now we’re in a place where most of those guys are planning on playing. Having talked with a few guys, these guys are committed to this place. There’s been a streak of 10-win seasons, and they’ve got a lot of pride in this program and want to continue to move it forward.“

Advertisement

DeBoer spoke about quarterback Jalen Milroe and offensive lineman Tyler Booker specifically. “I feel it’s very positive. I’ll let those guys make their announcements, talk to the team.”