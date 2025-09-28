James Franklin offers strong self-criticism after Penn State’s tough home loss to the Ducks

The matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks was perhaps one of the most anticipated games of the College Football weekend. Both teams entered undefeated, but it was Lanning’s squad that ultimately came out on top. Despite Beaver Stadium being completely decked out in white for the traditional White Out, the home crowd’s energy wasn’t enough to secure a victory for James Franklin‘s team.

The disappointment was palpable, especially after witnessing how the home fans filled every available seat in the stands. Because of this, the coach delivered a heartfelt message to his supporters, offering self-criticism for not being able to bring them the joy they deserved in the end.

“Yeah, we have a passionate fan base,” James Franklin said. “111,000. The environment was awesome. They’re passionate. When we win, there’s nothing better. When we lose, there’s nothing worse. I get it, I get the frustration that comes with a fan base that is investing and cares. So, I get it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game went into a second overtime, clearly showing how evenly matched the teams were throughout the four quarters. Unfortunately for the home crowd, it was ultimately the Ducks who remain unbeaten in College Football.

A general view as the Oregon Ducks take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Advertisement

Bouncing back after a tough blow

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions must quickly turn the page after a gut-wrenching 30-24 double-overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks in the White Out. While the defeat at Beaver Stadium is a major setback for national title hopes—especially with questions once again surfacing around the offense’s ability to execute in clutch moments—the season is far from over.

Advertisement

see also Drew Allar drops harsh four-word message to James Franklin, Penn State teammates after Oregon loss

Head Coach James Franklin’s squad must treat this loss as an expensive lesson, not a death sentence. To remain a viable contender for the College Football Playoff, the Lions need elite performance on first and second downs to establish offensive rhythm, and they must immediately shore up their secondary before the brutal stretch of the Big Ten schedule arrives.

Advertisement

The path to the playoff is now razor-thin, demanding flawless execution starting with next week’s matchup; there is no margin left for error.

Penn State upcoming games

Winning their next game is imperative for the Lions after the recent home loss, so these are the upcoming matchups they’ll face to make it happen:

Advertisement

Advertisement