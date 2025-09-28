Drew Allar drops harsh four-word message to James Franklin, Penn State teammates after Oregon loss

Drew Allar, James Franklin, and the Penn State Nittany Lions came up short once again in a marquee-matchup in college football. It’s becoming a concerning trend in State College, this time the Oregon Ducks spoiled the party at Beaver Stadium. Now, the school in Happy Valley is in for one hard, long look in the mirror.

Allar and the Nittany Lions came up short in double-overtime against the Ducks, who remain undefeated. The visit to University Park in Pennsylvania was the toughest test of the season so far for Oregon, and it’s safe to say it passed with flying colors. Facing the rowdy 110,000 Penn State is tough on its own, but on a “White-Out” game, the climb becomes even steeper.

As for Franklin and Penn State, the loss is extremely deflating. The Nittany Lions have now lost 15-straight games to college football opponents ranked sixth or higher. Something has got to change for the program, and it might start with accountability. On that note, Allar dropped a four-word confession after the loss at home.

“That is on me,” Drew Allar said about the game-sealing interception thrown in 2OT against the Ducks, via Sports Illustrated.

Drew Allar at Beaver Stadium on September 6, 2025 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Learn the lesson

“Just got to learn from it and move on and take it on the chin right now,” Allar added. Needless to say, the blow has been substantial for the Nittany Lions, whose undefeated dreams came crashing down in front of their own fans who sold out Beaver Stadium.

Allar is now on the spotlight. His personal record against top-10 ranked opponents is 1-6. That’s a very concerning stat for fans in Happy Valley, especially if the Nittany Lions are serious about making a deep run in the College Football Playoffs. Even though Allar is taking much heat for his poor showings against the best programs in the NCAA, head coach Franklin admitted his share of the blame.

“I kind of look at the entire picture,” Franklin said, via CBS Sports. “I get that narrative. It’s really not a narrative, it’s factual. It’s facts. I get it. But I try and look at the entire picture and what we have been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we have to find a way to win those games. I take ownership and responsibility.”

Moving on

Penn State must turn the ship immediately—there’s no time to dwell on the loss for the Nittany Lions. At the end of the day, falling in double overtime to the Ducks is not catastrophic, but a stumble in their upcoming Big Ten matchup could turn things ugly. Next, Penn State will travel across the country to Westwood, where the 0–4 UCLA Bruins await, eager for their first win of the Nico Iamaleava era.

