Josh Hoover impresses in Indiana debut with 4 TDs: How many did Fernando Mendoza have in his Hoosiers first start?

Fernando Mendoza made history with Indiana, but now his heir Josh Hoover has impressed in his Hoosiers debut. How do their first games with the program compare?

Fernando Mendoza made history with Indiana. He is one of the best quarterbacks in College Football history and also the best in program’s history. However, it seems like the Hoosiers got their hands on another top signal-caller as Josh Hoover impressed in his debut with the team. How did both first appearances compare?

Indiana started their title defense with a 52-16 thrashing over North Texas. Hoover was outstanding. The former TCU QB needed just 16 passes to impose his will on the Mean Green.

Hoover completed 13/16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. He was throwing dime after dime dismantling the opposing defense. Hoover looked poised and in control the entire time to kick off his College Football campaign in great fashion.

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How did Mendoza do in his Hoosiers debut?

While Mendoza’s legacy is a tough one to match, the fact is Hoover started way hotter than Mendoza. When Fernando Mendoza made his first start for Indiana, he recorded 193 passing yards on 58.1% completion. He had a rushing touchdown, though he didn’t record passing TDs or interceptions.

Josh Hoover put on a show in his @IndianaFootball debut pic.twitter.com/7DvES3sjoJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

While Indiana still won that game against Old Dominion, Mendoza’s performance was nothing to be wowed at. Meanwhile, Hoover clearly impressed and immediately sent a message that even if Mendoza is gone, Indiana still has an impressive signal-caller.

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Context for both debuts are very different

Before Mendoza, Indiana wasn’t exactly a juggernaut. They were a rising contender. For Hoover’s debut, Indiana is the defending champion. Mendoza had to fill in the shoes of 7th-round NFL pick Kurtis Rourke. Hoover replaces Mendoza, a National Champion, Heisman winner, and No.1 overall pick.

Their debuts did show both QBs are very tough and gritty. Mendoza became beloved in Bloomington for playing through punishment. In his debut today, Hoover proved he had that exact same DNA. After a brutal second-quarter facemask penalty left his helmet twisted backward and his face bloodied, Hoover stayed in the game, bleeding onto his jersey while delivering a touchdown to Charlie Becker just three plays later.