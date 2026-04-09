NY Jets reportedly ‘extremely high’ on Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. amid Jordyn Tyson’s sweepstakes ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets are in the lookout for a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. As they are scouting Jordyn Tyson, new reports state that it’s Indiana‘s Omar Cooper Jr. the one filling the team’s eyes to a whole new level.

Per Jordan Reid of ESPN, the Jets view Omar Cooper Jr. “as an ideal complementary WR2 to Garrett Wilson.” Reid also reported that the team is “extremely high” on Cooper. He just won the Natty with Indiana at CFP.

The Jets are also battling with the Eagles and Ravens over Jordyn Tyson, but if Cooper is grabbed, they might as well just forget about Tyson. They already have a great WR1 in Garrett Wilson, and Cooper could be the best partner in crime according to Reid.

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Omar Cooper Jr.’s profile

At 5’11”, 204 lbs, Cooper is a slot receiver with huge yards-after-catch (YAC) skills. He forced 27 missed tackles in 2025, where he racked up 937 yards on 69 receptions alongside a whopping 13 touchdowns.

Don't overthink it, Omar Cooper Jr. is a Round 1 WR 😤 pic.twitter.com/JCHaiVi1BT — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 4, 2026

There are doubts about him being undersized, and not having the most-polished route-running repertoire. He is a physical, strong wideout with very reliable hands. He might be short, but he is stocky, and that’s what allows him to be a YAC machine.

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Where will Omar Cooper Jr. be drafted?

Projected as a late first to early second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Cooper might overlap with the Jets’ other shortlisted wideout in Jordyn Tyson. Tyson can be seen as a bit more polished and versatile wideout. Cooper has a champion pedigree, and also is more durable and reliable than Tyson.

The fact is that Cooper is seemingly over Tyson on the Jets’ shortlist. Therefore, the Jets are making drafting a wideout a big priority. Hence, this means they are likely to take a WR with the 16th, 33rd, or 44th overall pick.