Real Madrid confirm Xabi Alonso is out after Spanish Super Cup loss to Barcelona

The latest defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against FC Barcelona was more than just another loss in Real Madrid’s history. It marked the end of Xabi Alonso’s tenure as first-team coach, as Los Blancos’ management made the drastic decision to part ways with him.

The news was confirmed by Real Madrid’s official accounts, which officially announced the club’s decision to immediately relieve Xabi Alonso of his duties. Often, matches like these leave lasting effects, some of them quite significant.

From now on, the question is who will be his replacement as coach. Confirmation on the matter quickly came from the club’s top leadership, who named another iconic figure from the club’s recent era: Alvaro Arbeloa.

Official statement from Real Madrid

Officially, Real Madrid published a statement through their official Instagram account, announcing the decision to part ways with Xabi Alonso. The statement also expressed gratitude for the coach’s contributions and affirmed that Madrid will always be his home.

Xabi Alonso during a Real Madrid game.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as first-team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans, as he is a Real Madrid legend who has consistently embodied the values of our club.

“Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication during this time, and we wish them the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives.”

Alonso’s numbers as Real Madrid coach

After being appointed on June 1, 2025, Xabi Alonso’s managerial tenure at Real Madrid came to an abrupt end in early 2026 despite a statistically strong run. Over the course of 34 matches, Alonso led the team to 24 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, maintaining a high win percentage that mirrored some of the club’s most successful historical starts.

However, following a recent string of tactical inconsistencies and a disappointing result in the Super Cup, the board made the difficult decision to part ways with the Spanish coach.

