Who’s replacing Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid coach?

After losing another Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid decided to fire Xabi Alonso, but who is replacing him?

By Bruno Milano

Xabi Alonso, fired by Real Madrid
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso, fired by Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has ended his tenure with Real Madrid prematurely. The team made the firing official and now one of the most coveted jobs in sports is up for grabs. Still, who is in charge of the team in the interim?

Real Madrid launched an official statement on their website saying Alvaro Arbeloa will become the new manager of ‘Los Blancos’ effective immediately. Arbeloa was a long-tenured player on the club and was managing Real Madrid Castilla, the academy team.

This is a developing story…

