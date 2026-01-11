Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs could lose coach in 2026 as interviews officially took place to leave and join another team

Andy Reid is well aware that in the coming weeks he could lose Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo. In this situation, other members of the staff could follow the same path, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, faced with so much uncertainty, Reid was asked the following question: “Are there other coaches that organizations have reached out that they would like to talk to that you can tell us about?”

The Super Bowl champion coach’s response was emphatic. “No. I think I’m sure those guys will get play. I get it. I mean, that’s part of this and it’s a tribute to them. So, no. I don’t have anything else to tell you.”

Chiefs and Andy Reid might lose coaches for 2026 season

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs face a serious problem, as Matt Nagy is a strong candidate to become head coach of the Ravens, the Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals. In addition, Steve Spagnuolo officially had an interview to join another team. It’s also Tennessee.

All of this is happening while Patrick Mahomes recovers from his knee injury, and there is no certainty about whether he will be ready to start the 2026 season. However, the latest update Reid gave about his quarterback is positive.

Furthermore, the Chiefs decided to part ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree and, in what could be a shocking move to the NFC, defensive line coach Joe Cullen had an interview with the Washington Commanders for the position as defensive coordinator.

