What happens if Indiana wins, ties or loses vs Oregon today in Peach Bowl at 2026 CFP?

One of the biggest games in Indiana’s history has arrived. The Peach Bowl against Oregon is a pivotal step on the road to the 2026 College Football Playoff, where a win, loss, or even a tie would each create a very different outcome for the Hoosiers.

By Richard Tovar

Fernando Mendoza reacts during the first half vs Oregon on October 11, 2025 in Eugene.
Indiana enters the Peach Bowl with a 14–0 record after blowing out Alabama, and now gets the chance to do the same against 13–1 Oregon. A win would be the ideal outcome, as it would send the Hoosiers to the 2026 CFP national championship game against Miami (FL).

Another possible scenario is a tie, which is far from ideal but would force Indiana into overtime against Oregon. The all-time series is tied 2–2, and the matchups have historically been close. The most recent meeting came in Eugene, where the Hoosiers pulled out a 30–20 win.

The scenario no one wants to see is a loss. If Indiana falls to Oregon in the Peach Bowl semifinal, their run toward the national title would come to an end. Still, given what they did to Alabama, it’s hard to imagine the Hoosiers going down without a fight.

Recent Indiana vs. Oregon matchups

The most recent game in the series was played in Eugene on October 10, 2025. Before that, the two programs hadn’t met since 2004, meaning there was a gap of more than 20 years between matchups until last season. Indiana hasn’t lost to Oregon since 1964, with their only other loss in the series coming in 1963.

The key for Indiana against Oregon will be quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Against Alabama, he threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while also adding 16 rushing yards. He delivered that performance against one of the nation’s most dangerous defenses, led by Kalen DeBoer, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

On the other side, Oregon had little trouble reaching the semifinals, cruising past Texas Tech 23–0 in the quarterfinals. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore didn’t throw a touchdown in that game, but he finished with 234 passing yards and one interception.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
