Eagles could lose Jalen Hurts teammate to retirement after playoff loss vs 49ers

The Super Bowl champions won’t make it back to back. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the San Francisco 49ers in upsetting fashion. However, the news don’t stop there, as one of Jalen Hurts‘ more experienced teammates is considering retiring from the NFL.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, defensive end Brandon Graham said he’ll take time to think about his future. Graham was retired but came back this year to help the team find solutions to its pass rush problems.

Per Garafolo, Graham told him after the game against the 49ers that he felt his body responded well and that “he was just getting into a groove down the stretch.” Graham will turn 38 in April but it seems like while he is considering hanging the cleats, it will all depend on how he feels he can feature on the team in the next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham is an Eagles legend already

Graham is a two-time Super Bowl and one of the most storied players in Eagles history. His legacy is set in stone. Graham has 79.5 career sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 495 total tackles and had an all-important play in Super Bowl LII to seal the win for the Eagles.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Graham will surely be in the team’s ring of honor one day. However, it’s impressive how he still loves not only the team, but the game of football. In a team where changes are expected, including coaches, Graham has been one true, high constant for the team since 2010.

Advertisement

see also Eagles 2026 free agents: Dallas Goedert, Jaelan Phillips and other stars running out of contract

Even if Graham returns, Eagles need more pass rush

The Eagles did two things to strengthen their pass rush this season following Za’Darius Smith’s unexpected retirement. They unretired Graham, and also traded for Jaelan Phillips. However, more help is needed. Phillips made an instant impact but then his output became stagnant.

Advertisement

Now that Graham is also considering retiring for good, one of the top priorities for this offseason should be acquiring a pass rusher. Also, with all the AJ Brown drama, maybe get a new wide receiver that helps Jalen Hurts.