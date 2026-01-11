NBA Rumors: Warriors reportedly close to completing a trade involving Jonathan Kuminga to bolster Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have navigated several trade storylines in recent seasons, and one of the most prominent involves Jonathan Kuminga. At this stage, the Bay Area franchise are exploring ways to extract maximum value from a potential Kuminga deal, with a clear objective of strengthening Stephen Curry for the remainder of the current NBA season and beyond.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is widely expected to be moved ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. Hollinger reported that a trusted league source described Porter Jr. as “a lock” to be dealt, as Brooklyn looks to capitalize on what has been the best season of his career. With the Nets owing a 2027 pick swap to the Houston Rockets, the organization has little incentive to tank and instead needs long-term cornerstone pieces.

That is where Kuminga enters the conversation. NBC Sports Bay Area insider Dalton Johnson reported that the Nets have already established a significant asking price for Porter Jr. One league source suggested the package could include two first-round picks, Jonathan Kuminga, and additional salary fillers to make the trade work under the cap.

From Golden State’s perspective, such a move is at least financially and structurally possible. The Warriors control up to three tradable first-round picks and retain access to future selections in 2026, 2027, and 2028. That flexibility allows them to negotiate aggressively if they believe Porter Jr. is the right fit to complement Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green in a renewed title push.

The rising value of Porter Jr.

Porter Jr.’s trade value is arguably at its peak right now. If he maintains his current level of play, interest around the league is expected to remain strong not only at the deadline but also into the offseason, giving the Nets leverage in any negotiations.

During the season, Porter Jr. appeared in 29 games for Brooklyn, averaging just over 33 minutes per contest. He posted career-best numbers across the board with 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from three-point range, and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. His rebounding, playmaking, and shot volume also reached new highs.

Selected 14th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Porter Jr. previously established himself as one of the league’s elite shooters while playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with the Denver Nuggets.

He played a key role in Denver’s 2023 NBA championship run, reinforcing why he was once considered the top high school prospect in the country. This season has served as a reminder of that pedigree, and it explains why the Warriors are closely monitoring the situation as they look to maximize Curry’s championship window.

