Kirby Smart delivers intriguing comparison after Georgia Bulldogs’ win over Texas

One of the most anticipated matchups of the College Football week was undoubtedly the clash between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, a game that ultimately went in Kirby Smart’s favor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The home team lived up to its status as a title contender, leaving no doubt with its performance and sealing the night with a commanding 35–10 victory. Dominating Steve Sarkisian’s squad from the very first snap, the Bulldogs secured their ninth win of the season.

Once the game wrapped up, Coach Smart offered an interesting comparison about his team, noting certain similarities with the Navy SEALs in the way his players approach each matchup.

Advertisement

“Our kids believe in down and dirty,” he said, per ESPN. “They believe in the SEAL mantra of, ‘Let’s take them to the water.’ Let’s see who can survive in the water, see who’s going to tap out first, ring the bell and run from the contact contest.”

Advertisement

Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates a touchdown.

Advertisement

He also added: “We talked about what’s not for some people is for others. And the hardest part of SEAL training is when they go after the hype phase. Everybody’s hyped up, and everybody’s hyped up to kick off. But when they go to that water phase, and they go down and do the surf torture, not everybody wants it. It’s not for everybody.”

Without a doubt

see also NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes something clear on nepotism claims about Arch Manning ahead of Texas-Georgia matchup

In a highly anticipated collegiate showdown, quarterback Gunnar Stockton and the Georgia Bulldogs delivered a commanding performance, leaving no doubt in their victory over Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stockton’s efficient passing and the Bulldogs’ stifling defense completely overwhelmed the Longhorns’ attack. While Manning has shown flashes of his potential, the game was a decisive statement by Georgia, proving its championship pedigree and handing Texas a stark reminder of the gap between the two programs.

CFP on their minds

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are firmly focused on the national championship playoffs, even with two regular-season games remaining. While the team must first handle the Charlotte 49ers and then travel for a challenging matchup against Texas Tech, the overwhelming consensus is that the Bulldogs are already setting their sights on securing their spot in the College Football Playoff field.