Kirby Smart issues major self-critique after Bulldogs big win vs Ole Miss

The current 6-1 record clearly showcases the full potential of the Georgia Bulldogs and cements their status as contenders for the National Championship Game. Kirby Smart’s squad dominated the Ole Miss Rebels at home and are now making big noise moving forward.

However, not everything is rosy within the program—at least not after what was seen in the latest game played in Athens against Lane Kiffin’s team. One particular aspect left the Bulldogs’ coach far from satisfied.

During a recent interview, the experienced coach discussed his players’ performance in the victory over Ole Miss, offering a detailed analysis of both the defense and the offense.

“The way we played defensively, you’re probably going to lose games,” Smart said, per Dawg Nation. “But, look, as bad as we played on defense, I can sit here and tell you without watching the tape, that’s a really good offense.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Lane Kiffin.

“When you go up against them, they have really good weapons, they’ve got a good plan, and the quarterback run element right now for them makes it really hard to defend.”

Playoffs in their sights

For the Georgia Bulldogs, the goal is always singular and uncompromising: securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. As head coach Kirby Smart prepares his squad for another grueling SEC campaign, the mantra in Athens remains “National Championship or Bust.”

Having cemented their status as a perennial powerhouse, the Bulldogs understand that anything less than a trip to the CFP—and ultimately lifting the trophy—will be considered a disappointment.

With a roster stacked with top-tier talent and an expectation of dominance, Georgia is singularly focused on navigating its tough schedule to earn that coveted CFP ticket and re-establish themselves atop the college football landscape.

Gunner Stockton #14 and Drew Bobo #74 of the Georgia Bulldogs.

What’s next for the Bulldogs?

With the primary goal of maintaining their strong momentum this season, here are the upcoming games Kirby Smart’s team must face to keep solidifying their status as title contenders:

@ Florida, November 1

@ Mississippi State, November 8

vs Texas, November 15

vs Charlotte, November 22

vs Georgia Tech, November 28