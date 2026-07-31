Lane Kiffin is the main reason that LSU landed Sam Leavitt

When LSU brought Lane Kiffin in to be its head coach, his allure and recruiting were also a big part of that, and it worked as the Tigers landed Sam Leavitt.

Sam Leavitt will be the signal-caller for the LSU Tigers as a new College Football season begins. The quarterback was looking for an upgrade as this is a big step up from Arizona State. Playing for new head coach Lane Kiffin was one of the deciding factors.

Kiffin is one of College Football’s most brilliant playcallers. Leavitt said the following, “It truly is just a different situation. You talk about being a pro, trying to be the best version of yourself. There’s no other place to do it.“

LSU is a top-tier program and with Kiffin at the helm, the expectations are that the Tigers contend to be National Champions. Now, it’s up to Leavitt to be able to withstand the pressure and competition that brings being the QB1 of a prestigious program.

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Why is Lane Kiffin such a prestigious head coach?

Kiffin blends an elite, fast-paced offensive mind with a proven track record of turning around struggling college football programs. His reputation grew from learning under legendary defensive minds like Monte Kiffin, Pete Carroll, and Nick Saban, making him a master at exploiting defensive weaknesses.

Lane Kiffin gives his reasons as to why he really left Ole Miss for LSU.



Kiffin talks about what makes LSU “Just Different” and why putting all things together, makes LSU elite. pic.twitter.com/5kpvFASzI7 — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) July 23, 2026

Being an expert on defense allowed him to then plan the offense accordingly. That way, he’s been able to transform himself into a top-tier coach, and also a very well-rounded one.

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Is Sam Leavitt good enough to thrive at LSU?

Sam Leavitt has the raw arm talent, mobility, and competitive drive to thrive at LSU, especially under head coach Lane Kiffin. However, his success in Baton Rouge heavily depends on staying healthy following a major foot injury and proving he can cut down on consistency issues from his past stint at Arizona State.

Leavitt is a dual-threat playmaker who can create on off-schedule plays and extend drives with his legs. Also, Kiffin has a proven record of elevating transfer quarterbacks into star performers.