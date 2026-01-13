College football’s undefeated regular seasons: Which teams made history?

College football has always left little room for perfection. Across decades of shifting rules, rivalries and pressure, a handful of programs managed to navigate the regular season without a single stumble, turning consistency into legacy.

An undefeated run is never just about wins. It reflects dominance, resilience and timing, often shaped by defining moments that separate great teams from those remembered only for what went wrong along the way.

While championships often steal the spotlight, perfect regular seasons tell a quieter story of control and endurance. Those rare campaigns continue to stand as benchmarks in a sport built on chaos and tradition.

Which NCAAF teams had undefeated regular seasons?

Going unbeaten in the regular season is one of college football’s rarest achievements. With 136 teams competing in the FBS each year, the stars must align for a perfect slate of wins. Historically, schools like Michigan, Georgia and Alabama have reached these heights, often en route to national titles.

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate the 1000th win in program history in 2023 (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Some of the most storied perfect seasons belong to programs with rich traditions. Michigan’s 15-0 run in 2023 stands among the most recent examples of a team navigating a full slate without a loss, a feat first recognized in polls dating back to 1936. Over the decades, programs such as Nebraska, Notre Dame and Ohio State have also posted undefeated records.

Beyond perennial powerhouses, there are memorable outliers in NCAAF history. The 1998 Tulane Green Wave went 12-0, one of the few non-Power Five teams to post a perfect season, while Boise State’s 13-0 regular season in 2009 reflected a dominant era for the Broncos in the WAC. Each of these campaigns underscores the difficulty and prestige of finishing the regular season without a single loss.

