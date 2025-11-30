How much is Lane Kiffin going to make at LSU after leaving Ole Miss?

Lane Kiffin is no longer the Ole Miss head coach but he has found a new home as he is set to become the new LSU Tigers head coach. What’s the contract he will get now that he is in a new place?

According to Mark Schlabach and Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, LSU would pay Kiffin around $12 million per year across seven seasons. This deal would have the potential of added bonuses, making Kiffin one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.

After much controversy, Lane Kiffin decided to accept LSU’s offer. While Ole Miss is a good program, LSU is a great one. Kiffin won’t be greatly remembered at Ole Miss since he is leaving for an SEC rival, though.

How did Kiffin do in six seasons at Ole Miss?

After getting signed by the Rebels in 2020, Kiffin had six seasons, five of them where over .500 and one was 5-5. He has a 3-2 record on Bowls with Ole Miss. This season, Ole Miss ended with an 11-1 record.

Kiffin is highly regarded by his innovation and smart level of coaching. He is a very good offensive mind and turned Ole Miss into a national heavyweight. Now, his mission is simple: turn LSU into a natty contender once again.

LSU hasn’t been relevant since Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson made history at LSU by destroying every single program they faced. However, that was in 2019. After that, they spent two years at .500 or worse. In 2022, the Tigers had a 10-4 record but Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama were better than them.

Kiffin actually beat LSU in the SEC standings in 2023 as the Tigers ended fifth in the SEC. Last year, LSU finished seventh in the SEC, so desperate times call for desperate measures and Kiffin will now be tasked to make the Tigers a perennial contender once again.