Lane Kiffin’s LSU salary revealed: How much will he make compared to Bill Belichick at UNC?

Lane Kiffin will now represent the LSU Tigers as their new head coach. Now, the salary he will earn was revealed and questions about how his salary compares to North Carolina‘s Bill Belichick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Lane Kiffin will earn $13 million at LSU. As for Belichick, he earns $10.1 million in a five-year contract with the first three years being fully guaranteed.

It’s stated that Kiffin signed a seven-year deal, making it a far more lucrative deal than what Belichick has. Also, the size of the programs are very different, but so are the expectations.

LSU will hope Kiffin’s start to his era is better than Belichick’s at UNC

Belichick’s first year at Chapel Hill ended with a 4-8 record and an ACC record of 2-6. The team ended with a three-game losing streak, two of them being by more than two possessions.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Ole Miss, during Lane Kiffin’s last year, ended 11-1 and ended the season with a five-game winning streak. Hence, LSU is hoping that’s the coach they have, not one than has a losing record.

Lane Kiffin has a very different coaching profile than Belichick

The fact of the matter is that Kiffin and Belichick couldn’t have more different coaching styles. While Belichick is regarded as the best NFL coach of all time, he went on a hiatus to then be appointed as head coach for the Tar Heels.

As for Kiffin, he does have NFL experience as he was a head coach for the Oakland Raiders for two years, but he has plenty of college experience and he is an offensive-minded coach as opposed to Belichick’s defensive approach.