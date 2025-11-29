Is Garrett Nussmeier playing today for LSU vs Oklahoma in Week 14?

LSU‘s season is not one to remember. However, the Tigers are now facing the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14. The great question is if quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be playing.

As Pete Nakos of On3 reported, Nussmeier won’t be playing as he is still dealing with an injury. This will be the third week that Nussmeier misses a game after suffering an abdominal strain.

Nussmeier has completed a 67.4% for 1,972 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. LSU lost four of its last five games with Nussmeier under center, and also scored 25 or less points in each of Nussmeier’s last five games.

It’s Michael Van Buren Jr. time once again

Van Buren has played in five games this season, completing 64% of his passes for 647 yards, throwing four touchdowns and one interception in the process. In those five games, he has a 3-2 record.

Michael van Buren Jr. #11 of the LSU Tigers

Oklahoma has a 9-2 record, it’s a very good team and always a big program to face. The Sooners have a very good 827-yard receiver in Isaiah Sategnaand a prolific defense. While Oklahoma hasn’t scored much, the Sooners have the sixth-best defense in the whole nation.

The Sooners are fighting for seeding

If Ole Miss misses a step and Oklahoma wins, they could be getting better seeding for the CFB Playoff. However, LSU and Oklahoma are not precisely friendly towards each other, so LSU will definitely trying to ruin the Sooners’ options to go to the playoff.

Still, the urgency resides in Oklahoma’s side. And also, well the starting quarterback is out fo the Tigers, so it’s a tough scenario for LSU. Oklahoma will go all in to win this game, while LSU has not much to play for.