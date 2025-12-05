Donald Trump drops four-word response on USMNT’s chances to win 2026 World Cup

In the red carpet of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, Donald Trump, President of the United States, gave a blunt four-word message on the USMNT‘s chances of winning the upcoming tournament.

Before the draw started, Donald Trump attended media and talked about the USMNT. The president shared a bold four-word prediction for the Stars and Stripes that shocked many fans.

“Well, I think so,” President Donald Trump answered Ben Jacobs when asked if the USMNT could win the 2026 World Cup. “I think they will have their chance. It’s going to be a very competitive tournament.”

USMNT’s chances of winning the 2026 World Cup

While Donald Trump’s words are encouraging, the chances for the USMNT to win the 2026 World Cup are slim; not null, but very slim due to the tournament’s fierce competition and history.

Throughout history, the USMNT has had moments of brightness in the World Cups, with Korea-Japan 2002 being its most outstanding recent participation, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Mexico in the Round of 16.

Nevertheless, no Concacaf team has ever reached the final of a FIFA World Cup. The best participation by a nation from the region was indeed the USMNT, but in the distant Uruguay 1930 World Cup, in which the Stars and Stripes finished in third place.

Right now, the USMNT is not riding great momentum. However, with a comfortable group stage and a favorable bracket, the United States could have the opportunity that Donald Trump is dreaming of.

