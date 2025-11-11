Trending topics:
NCAA FB

LSU enters a legal battle with Brian Kelly to avoid paying full $54 million buyout

Brian Kelly’s disappointing season leading the first LSU Tigers squad led the program to part ways with him.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers.
Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers.

The college football season saw one of its most experienced coaches exit, as the LSU Tigers recently parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly. Moving forward, Kelly’s focus remains on claiming what he believes he is owed following his dismissal.

The tug-of-war between LSU and Brian Kelly’s camp is currently centered on the nature of his dismissal. The school is arguing that the firing was “for cause,” potentially allowing them to avoid paying the full buyout of nearly $54 million. Meanwhile, Kelly’s attorneys are pushing to collect the entire amount.

According to a copy of the suit revealed by ESPN, “LSU’s representatives had a call with Coach Kelly’s representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly’s representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed.

On the other hand, Kelly’s lawyers are seeking “a declaratory judgment confirming that LSU’s termination of Coach Kelly is without cause and that Coach Kelly is entitled to receive the full liquidated damages provided for in (his contract).”

Brian Kelly HC

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers.

Far from reaching a settlement, both sides are still fighting for their interests, and this saga shows no sign of ending soon. It remains to be seen what the courts will ultimately decide and who will come out on top.

Kelly’s numbers at LSU

After Brian Kelly's firing, LSU's interim coach updates Garrett Nussmeier's role in QB battle

After Brian Kelly’s firing, LSU’s interim coach updates Garrett Nussmeier’s role in QB battle

Brian Kelly’s tenure in Baton Rouge concluded with a 34-14 overall record, including a 19-10 mark in SEC play, before his mid-season dismissal. Despite leading the Tigers to the SEC Championship game in 2022 and posting consecutive 10-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, the program saw a drop-off to 9-4 in 2024 and started the 2025 campaign at a disappointing 5-3.

Crucially, Kelly struggled against top competition, amassing a 4-11 record against ranked opponents, and never guided LSU to the College Football Playoff despite massive expectations.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
