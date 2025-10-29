After Brian Kelly’s firing, LSU’s interim coach updates on Garrett Nussmeier’s role in the QB battle

The LSU Tigers are navigating turbulent times this college football season, especially after their loss to Texas A&M. Brian Kelly’s firing has put everyone on high alert, including Garrett Nussmeier, who hasn’t been performing up to expectations.

Frank Wilson has stepped in as the Tigers’ new interim head coach while a permanent replacement for Kelly is sought in the near term. In one of his first press appearances, he addressed Nussmeier’s status heading into the upcoming games.

“Fair question. I think Garrett is our starting quarterback,” Wilson said Wednesday on an SEC teleconference call. “I think he gives us a great opportunity to be efficient with our offense. I think Michael has a skill set that adds value to our football team that will be called upon that can help us win the game.”

The debate over who should start in the upcoming game against Alabama is largely focused on the recent performances of the team’s primary QB, who was replaced by Michael Van Buren in the last loss.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier #18 of the LSU Tigers.

“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson also added. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback. Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”

Back on the winning track

The LSU Tigers football program has entered a state of emergency, turning to interim head coach Frank Wilson following the abrupt firing of Brian Kelly. The change comes immediately after a devastating 49-25 home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M, where the Tigers squandered an 18-14 halftime lead.

That humiliating defeat sealed Kelly’s fate, despite his 34-14 overall record in Baton Rouge. Now sitting at a disappointing 5-3 (2-3 SEC) and reeling from three losses in their last four games, the Tigers face the ultimate trial: a road trip to arch-rival and No. 4 Alabama after their upcoming bye week.

What’s next for the Tigers?

LSU football enters its crucial late-season schedule starting with an open date this week for a much-needed reset. The Tigers will return from the bye to face a brutal test: a marquee road rivalry game against No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on November 8th.

The team then returns to Death Valley on November 15th to host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a pivotal SEC West clash. Interim head coach Frank Wilson faces an immediate and unforgiving gauntlet to salvage the final stretch of the season.