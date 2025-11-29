Michigan vs Ohio State head-to-head record: Who holds the upper hand in The Game?

College football is slowly entering its decisive stretch, and as usual, the final week of the regular season delivers some of the sport’s fiercest rivalry matchups. Ann Arbor will once again play host to a new edition of the classic showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes, two of the most storied programs in the NCAAF.

Led by head coach Ryan Day, the defending champions and top contenders for the title come into this matchup with an undefeated 11–0 record, fresh off a dominant 42–9 home win over Rutgers.

On the other side, Sherrone Moore’s squad picked up its ninth win of the campaign after a 45–20 road victory over Maryland and, so far, has recorded only two losses throughout the season.

Beyond the primary goal of securing a spot in the upcoming playoffs, The Game stands on its own as a matchup everyone is desperate to win. This isn’t just another contest — it’s a chance to prove who truly rules this electrifying rivalry.

Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes players after a brawl.

The masters of The Game

A historic showdown, a rivalry unmatched in college football. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are two of the sport’s most iconic programs, and their clashes tend to ignite sparks not only on the field, but off it as well.

In a rivalry that dates back to 1897—when the Wolverines won the inaugural meeting 34–0—Michigan and Ohio State have faced off a total of 119 times. The Wolverines have come out on top 62 times, the Buckeyes have claimed 51 victories, and six matchups have ended in a tie.

Moore’s team not only holds the historical edge over Ohio State, but has also taken the last four editions of the rivalry. Their most recent meeting ended in a 13–10 Michigan victory at The Horseshoe.

Defensive back Myles Pollard #24 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates.

Historical dominance

The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is rich with history. Michigan holds the record for the largest margin of victory, a decisive 86-0 shutout in 1902. In comparison, the largest margin of victory for Ohio State came in 1935 with a score of 38-0.

Regarding winning streaks, Michigan secured the longest one early on, winning nine straight games from 1901 to 1909. More recently, Ohio State established their longest streak by dominating the matchup for eight consecutive years, from 2012 to 2019.

