NCAA surprisingly announces popular artist to perform in Ohio State-Notre Dame halftime show

The whole country will be watching as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head-to-head during the NCAA‘s National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, an unexpected halftime performance by one of the world’s most popular artists was confirmed.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish cannot think about anything other than the all-out battle that’ll take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both schools face an unsurpassable opportunity to crown themselves as the top football program in the nation, and nothing can take their minds away from that thought.

However, fans were treated to even more thrilling news beyond the highly anticipated matchup set to unfold on the gridiron. In a surprise announcement, the league unveiled a crème de la crème halftime show for the National Championship game on January 20.

Travis Scott will headline during college football‘s National Championship halftime show. The world reknowned rapper will debut his new song “4×4”, according to ESPN.

Travis Scott attends a game between the Chicago Bulls and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Not typical halftime show

As opposed to the Super Bowl’s halftime show, the NCAA’s rendition of the spectacle during the intermission tends to feature the participating schools’ marching bands.

This year, although Travis Scott will make a surprising appearance, it won’t steer away from the tradition, and both Notre Dame and Ohio State’s marching bands are expected to take center stage.

Moreover, Travis Scott boasts a Super Bowl halftime show appearance on his résumé, having featured during Maroon 5’s performance in 2019. Scott made his entrance with a marching band back then, making it highly likely he’ll collaborate with the schools’ marching bands during tonight’s show.

Teasers

Just days ago, Travis Scott had posted pictures of himself at the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, particularly at the 50-yard line over the National Championship logo on the turf. Earlier during the day, prior to kickoff, Scott confirmed the news with a video announcing his appearance during the halftime show.

Anthem singer

Prior to Scott’s show and kickoff in Atlanta, Grammy-award winner Coco Jones will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”. She will accompany award-winning musician, composer, and arranger Adam Blackstone, via The Sporting News. In addition, the Spelman College Glee Club will perform “America the Beautiful”.