Ohio State star Caleb Downs drops honest confession on Alabama transfer, with dig at Kalen DeBoer

The 2024 NCAA season couldn’t have been anymore deflating and heartbreaking for the Alabama Crimson Tide and fans in Tuscaloosa. The school struggled during Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm, missing out on on the playoffs, and witnessing former star Caleb Downs thrive with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While the school in Tuscaloosa sets its sight in the upcoming campaign, and DeBoer looks to put together a competitive team following quarterback Jalen Milroe’s departure for the NFL, the Buckeyes are gearing up for the National Championship game in Atlanta.

Two very different tales, but with one connection due to Caleb Downs’ transfer from Alabama to Ohio State during the offseason. As the sensational safety in the Buckeyes gets ready for the biggest game of his college football career, he dropped a bold revelation on his decision to leave the Crimson Tide.

“I didn’t know right away that I was going to hit the portal,” Downs said during the National Championship Media Day, via On3. “I tried to give every opportunity to stay.

Safety Caleb Downs #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

“I stayed for like an extra like six days, five days, just to feel out the new coaching staff, see who they were going to hire and see if I could stay, because at that time I didn’t really want to leave, and I wanted to stick to my choice that I made in high school to stay there. And it didn’t turn out that way.”

Where it all went wrong

Downs’ statement reveals that the elite defensive back intended to stay in Alabama, but was ultimately steered away due to the way the coaching staff was selected. His comments, coupled with a very disappointing campaign, have fueled the fire for those opposing DeBoer’s appointment.

Many now believe that had the school hired a different coach, they might have retained Downs—and perhaps, just perhaps, their season could have turned out very differently.

Of course, it’s all counterfactual and entirely hypothetical. What remains true is that Downs and the Buckeyes will be competing for a national title against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama and DeBoer find themselves mired in a labyrinth of uncertainty.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks onto the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers 28 – 14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Saban’s exit

The news of Nick Saban’s retirement was shocking, leaving many struggling to wrap their heads around it. Following the overtime loss to Michigan at the Rose Bowl, Saban left the program in Tuscaloosa, taking with him a significant part of its history and prestige.

The first year post-Saban was a challenging one. DeBoer knew he’d be stepping into some very big shoes, and he inherited a roster full of stars, many of whom had committed to the Crimson Tide because of Saban.

“That came at a huge shock to me,” Downs stated about Saban’s retirement, via On3. “I didn’t see it coming at all, and even when he said it, I was still like, did this really just happen, because that was one of the main reasons I went there to Alabama. And it was a really difficult time for me.”