NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer issues bold statement on Jalen Milroe to the rest of the league

Jalen Milroe closed out the regular season with a sensational performance during the Iron Bowl. Alabama rallied behind its quarterback and defeated Auburn by a score of 28-14. After Milroe’s statement outing, head coach Kalen DeBoer issued a strong message on the Crimson Tide quarterback to the rest of the league.

During Rivalry Week in college football, the Alabama standout QB put on a performance for the ages. Milroe rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers who were eager to get ahold of the Tide’s signal caller.

When Milroe is at the top of his game, he seems unstoppable. Not many players can take the top off defenses with both his legs and arms. Milroe is widely considered as a top prospect in the nation. However, DeBoer believes that might be an understatement.

“When Jalen Milroe is fresh, there’s really nobody like him at the quarterback position in the country,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer stated, via TDA.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 talks with head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide after a receiver was ruled out of bounds on the 11-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Record-setting night for Milroe

With his three-touchdown performance against Auburn, Milroe reached the 20 rushing scores on the season. That milestone hadn’t been achieved by a SEC quarterback since 2012.

Milroe became one of four SEC QBs to score 20+ rushing TDs on a season. He joined the likes of Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, and Johnny Manziel. Fun fact: all three won the Heisman Trophy during those seasons.

Milroe WR teammate enters transfer portal

While the Crimson Tide quarterback has not declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, yet, the wide receiver room in Tuscaloosa has found out they’ll be one-man short going into their bowl game, and possibly the College Football Playoffs.

Kobe Prentice will enter the NCAA transfer portal, the junior wideout played in 33 career games for the Crimson Tide. Prentice caught 60 passes for 780 yards and five touchdowns during his three years on campus.

The transfer portal will open its 20-day window on December 9 until December 28. A 10-day window will open from April 16 to April 25.