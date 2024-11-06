NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe opens up on playing against LSU on the road

Alabama and LSU will face off in an early Playoffs elimination game. The winner will keep their season afloat, while the losing party will see their hopes vanish into thin air. Ahead of this crucial matchup, the Crimson Tide star Jalen Milroe addressed the hostile environment they’ll be walking into in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Saturday night’s clash between the Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) and the Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) will be a marquee matchup in the NCAA and will go a long way in determining the playoffs picture. Whenever these two schools meet, fireworks are assured, but this time, it will be even more special.

Before making the trip to Baton Rouge, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe voiced a clear message on what it means to play in front of 102,321 rowdy and devoted Tigers’ fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s definitely a place that external factors are at a high when it comes to their crowd noise, when it comes to the fans impacting the game as much as possible,” Milroe said, according to On3. “Also just the energy that’s poured into the to the stadium. When you’re playing games like this on the road it’s all about being a great communicator.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

“ Being on the same page, starting fast. But the biggest thing we try to do is eliminate bad plays, eliminate miscommunication, and just try to be on the same page so that we can be our best us. “

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Alabama star sends out strong warning to LSU, Garrett Nussmeier

Milroe’s past experiences against LSU

Though Milroe has been on the sidelines in Tiger Stadium when Bama visited LSU in 2022, he didn’t play any snaps on that game and this upcoming week’s matchup will be the first time Milroe steps onto the field at Death Valley in a crucial college football bout.

Advertisement

However, the Tide’s QB has faced the Tigers during last season and put on a performance for the ages in Alabama’s 42-28 victory over Louisiana in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers must prepare for the mobile QB who hurt them the last time around and was unstoppable for LSU’s defense.

On the last meeting, Milroe passed for 219 yards, though he did the most damage with his legs. The star QB rushed for 155 yards and 4 touchdowns. Milroe averaged 7,5 yards per rush attempt, if LSU wants to compete they cannot afford him to have any similar number when they clash on November 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gametime

Alabama-LSU will take centerstage in the SEC when they go head-to-head at Tiger Stadium. The stakes are ever-high for a largely-anticipated clash. Win or go home game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30p.m. ET on November 9th.