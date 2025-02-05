Jalen Milroe‘s last standout season in the NCAAF with the Alabama Crimson Tide led the talented player to decide to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback is expected to be one of the top picks, and ahead of this exciting event, he made it clear that there is one thing he will not compromise on after being selected.

According to NFL analyst for @NBCSports Chris Simms, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @CSimmsQB, Jalen Milroe stated that no matter which franchise selects him, he will only play in the league at his natural position – quarterback.

“You don’t ask a zebra to be a dog,” Milroe firmly said via Simms. The comment came after some of his peers suggested the possibility of switching positions if asked once drafted.

Jalen Milroe is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming draft, and among the QBs who could be selected alongside him are Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Ward.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Micah Parsons’ confession about Alabama

Micah Parsons is one of the star players for the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the draft following an outstanding season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. In a recent conversation with Derwin James, the Chargers’ player, Parsons revealed an offer he received from Alabama at the time.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Edge, one of the best linebackers in the NFL today revealed the offer the Crimson Tide made for him to play as a running back.

“Bama offered me… to play running back,” said Parsons. “What is Derrick Henry?” asked Parsons, to which James said the star running back was “fast and big.” Parsons finally concluded: “What is Micah Parsons? Fast and big!”