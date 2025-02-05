Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe sends strong message ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Jalen Milroe, who played for Alabama Crimson Tide until last season, remains firm in his convictions about being drafted.

By Matías Persuh

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jalen Milroe‘s last standout season in the NCAAF with the Alabama Crimson Tide led the talented player to decide to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback is expected to be one of the top picks, and ahead of this exciting event, he made it clear that there is one thing he will not compromise on after being selected.

According to NFL analyst for @NBCSports Chris Simms, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @CSimmsQB, Jalen Milroe stated that no matter which franchise selects him, he will only play in the league at his natural position – quarterback.

“You don’t ask a zebra to be a dog,” Milroe firmly said via Simms. The comment came after some of his peers suggested the possibility of switching positions if asked once drafted.

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming draft, and among the QBs who could be selected alongside him are Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Ward.

Jalen Milroe QB Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

Micah Parsons’ confession about Alabama

Micah Parsons is one of the star players for the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the draft following an outstanding season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. In a recent conversation with Derwin James, the Chargers’ player, Parsons revealed an offer he received from Alabama at the time.

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe’s former teammate at Alabama joins Michigan Wolverines

see also

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe’s former teammate at Alabama joins Michigan Wolverines

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Edge, one of the best linebackers in the NFL today revealed the offer the Crimson Tide made for him to play as a running back.

Advertisement

“Bama offered me… to play running back,” said Parsons. “What is Derrick Henry?” asked Parsons, to which James said the star running back was “fast and big.” Parsons finally concluded: “What is Micah Parsons? Fast and big!”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Warriors’ Draymond Green sets the record straight about the rumors of him being traded
NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green sets the record straight about the rumors of him being traded

Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner opens up about signing with Indiana Fever
WNBA

Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner opens up about signing with Indiana Fever

NFL legend accuses referees of rigging games to help Andy Reid and Chiefs
NFL

NFL legend accuses referees of rigging games to help Andy Reid and Chiefs

What makes a Super Bowl MVP different from a regular-season MVP?
NFL

What makes a Super Bowl MVP different from a regular-season MVP?

Better Collective Logo