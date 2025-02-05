Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe’s former teammate at Alabama joins Michigan Wolverines

In an effort to strengthen their roster for the upcoming NCAAF season, the Michigan Wolverines have added an important piece, a former teammate of Jalen Milroe at Alabama Crimson Tide.

By Matías Persuh

Alabama vs Wisconsin SEP 14 September 14, 2024: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warming up before the NCAA Football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.
The Michigan Wolverines are once again aiming to return to the top of the NCAAF, and to achieve this, they are gradually strengthening their roster in the best way possible to secure another title. The latest addition is a former teammate of Jalen Milroe at Alabama Crimson Tide, who had committed to Kalen DeBoer’s team last July. However, earlier this year, he decided to change course.

Reports say that OT Ty Haywood has committed to the Wolverines and will no longer be part of the Bama roster for the upcoming season. This move sees Sherrone Moore’s team adding one of the best tackles in his class.

The news was confirmed by College Football insider Chad Simmons, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @ChadSimmons_, reported Haywood’s commitment to the Wolverines, who are eager to make a strong return to the top this season.

“NEWS: Elite OT Ty Haywood has committed to the Michigan Wolverines. #GoBlue. On Sherrone Moore, Haywood said, ‘You don’t get a phone call from a head coach at a University unless they want you,'” Simmons stated.

Ty Haywood

@tyhaywood_

The No. 6 ranked offensive tackle in the nation joins Moore’s team to strengthen an area that faced some struggles throughout last season. The Wolverines’ season ended with eight wins and five losses, including a victory over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Moore adds another weapon to his offense

In addition to Haywood’s arrival, the Michigan Wolverines secured another strong addition to their offense, with a recent past at UMass.

According to College Football insider Pete Nakos, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteNakos_, wide receiver Anthony Simpson is joining Sherrone Moore’s team for the upcoming season.

“UMass wide receiver Anthony Simpson (@supreme_simpson) has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. He tallied 57 catches for 792 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2023. Former Arizona transfer. ‘Go Michigan!'”

