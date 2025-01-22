NCAAF News: Alabama star Ryan Williams reveals key life lesson Jalen Milroe taught him

The college football landscape has undergone significant changes in recent years: NIL deals, intense recruiting battles, and the ever-active transfer portal are just pieces of the puzzle. With limited time to adapt before transitioning to the professional level, freshman stars must maximize their opportunities. Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Ryan Williams learned this firsthand. As he prepares for his sophomore season, he revealed one key lesson imparted by none other than star quarterback Jalen Milroe.

At just 17 years old, Ryan Williams took the NCAA by storm during his freshman season. The young standout dazzled the league with his unteachable speed and elusive playstyle, making defenders look foolish, and leaving them in the dust.

Alabama is confident they’ve discovered their next great wide receiver, adding yet another star to their storied collection of elite playmakers. While fans in Tuscaloosa may harbor doubts about who will take control of the huddle, there’s no question the wideout position is in good hands.

Williams has shown great maturity at such a young age, and is looking well on track to become a superstar during his next two years in college football, as well as in the league. However, Williams is not overly-anxious about jumping into the NFL, instead he’s enjoying the ride, one made even sweeter thanks to NIL deals, and the wide receiver revealed a key lesson learned from Milroe.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by TJ Guy #42 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“Whatever [Jalen Milroe] has an interest in, he’s going to go conquer. That’s the main thing I learned from him,” Williams stated about his relationship with QB Jalen Milroe, via On3. “But also not just taking – because the NIL space can sometimes be confused with just money, money, money, money. Building not just a short-term relationship, but a relationship that you want to carry. Kind of like the loyalty thing and how he stayed for four years at Alabama.”

Williams’ message to others

While having a seventeen-year-old hand out life advice may sound weird, Williams is not a typical teenager. At his age, Williams is already in charge of commanding a stacked offense through one of the toughest conferences in college football. Others would be wise to hear Williams’ five cents.

“If I was giving someone else advice, or just what I have learned, is that if you have interest in something, go attack those interests because you never know what you can get out of it,” Williams told On3. “If you don’t try, nothing’s going to happen. I would say if you have an interest in anything, go try to obtain those interests.”

Ryan Williams #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown reception to Germie Bernard #5 against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Set for new teammate

Alabama is still going through its options at the quarterback position. Following Milroe’s departure, the Crimson Tide finds itself at a crucial crossroads, with pivotal decisions set to be made during spring training ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Redshirt junior Ty Simpson and freshman Keelon Russell are shaping up to be the two best options under center for Kalen DeBoer’s Tide. Whoever ends up getting the nod at the QB1 position, will undoubtedly lean on Ryan Williams to make a play on any given moment.