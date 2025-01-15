The NCAAF regular season for the Georgia Bulldogs can be considered solid, though their abrupt elimination by Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl dashed any title hopes for Kirby Smart’s team. With the goal of improving next season, the coach sadly knows that he will be without a key player on his defense.

Damon Wilson II has been one of the defensive standouts for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. However, to the surprise of both fans and critics, he has decided to make a change and will be heading to Missouri for the next chapter in his career.

The news was confirmed by College Football insider Hayes Fawcett, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3, announced the commitment of the edge rusher to the Tigers program.

“BREAKING: Georgia transfer EDGE Damon Wilson has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports. The 6’4 250 EDGE totaled 22 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 2 FF, & 2 FR this season. Ranked as a Top 5 Player in the Portal (No. 1 EDGE) per On3,” Fawcett stated.

Damon Wilson II #10 of the Georgia Bulldogs and teammates celebrate after defeating the Texas Longhorns 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Since joining the program in Georgia, Damon Wilson has appeared in 26 games across two seasons. During that span, he recorded 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles while playing for the Bulldogs.

Another significant loss for Kirby Smart

Unfortunately, Wilson’s departure to Missouri isn’t the only setback Kirby Smart will face for the upcoming College Football season with his Bulldogs. In recent hours, it was announced that one of his key offensive weapons has declared for the upcoming draft.

Through his social media, talented running back Trevor Etienne confirmed the news that he wishes to continue his journey in the NFL and will not be returning under Smart’s leadership next season.