Just when everything was heading Carson Beck and Mario Cristobal’s way, challenges presented themselves to the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes. Off-the-field concers have risen, threatening to spin the Canes’ 2025 NCAA season out of control.

Fans and students in Coral Gables couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the college football campaign. With consecutive wins at home to kickoff the schedule, Miami looks as a heavy favorite to take home the ACC title. However, now Beck, Cristobal, and everybody in Miami’s dream might be facing crucial hours.

In quick succession, two discouraging news hit the University of Miami’s football program. Now, it’s up to Cristobal and his staff to rally the Canes‘ troops and get ready for a pivotal showdown with the No. 18 USF Bulls on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Absentees

As the players learned on Monday, the team will be without two key players for the remainder of the NCAA season. For different reasons, though. On the one hand, the Canes will be without true freshman Hayden Lowe, who is out for the year with an undisclosed injury. Lowe was expected to earn more minutes deeper into the campaign, the defensive end was the highest-rated recruit in Miami’s 2025 class.

Mario Cristobal looks on during a Miami Hurricanes game

Advertisement

On the other hand, safety Markeith Williams turned heads all around campus as he decided to enter college football’s transfer portal. Williams began his career in 2022 and had since appeared in 25 games for the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

see also While Carson Beck shines in Miami, Kirby Smart drops blunt confession on Gunner Stockton after lackluster Georgia win

Disappointed

Williams had registered 31 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups throughout his past seasons in Coral Gables. While far from mind-blowing numbers, the defensive back hoped to have a breakout year in 2025. His comments prior to the season reflected just that.

Advertisement

“Feeling great. Feeling like Year One all over again,” Williams had admitted to CanesInSight. “I’m learning a new defense. It feels great to be in here and actually be a leader to the young guys and show them multiple ways how to go along throughout college.”

SurveyWhich program is currently the best in Florida? Which program is currently the best in Florida? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his high spirits coming into the 2025 campaign, the lack of snaps ultimately led him to step away from the program. Now, Williams is set to embark on a new challenge in college football—one away from Vice City and the Hurricanes.