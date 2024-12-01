NCAAF News: Florida HC Billy Napier makes something clear on post-game brawl vs Florida State

The Florida Gators capped off their end-of-season turnaround with a dominating victory over rivals Florida State Seminoles. The fierce contest between the estranged programs ended with a bang. After the clock hit zero, players and coaches clashed at the 50-yard-mark, a common sight during the NCAA‘s 2024 Rivalry Week. However, head coach Billy Napier made a strong statement, addressing the postgame confrontation.

The Florida Gators have turned the page on their season. After a disappointing start, the Gators found their mojo late, thanks to DJ Lagway’s heroics that rejuvenated the offense.

The Seminoles, on the other hand, finished an embarrassing campaign with a 2-10 record. During their season finale, the Noles were steamrolled by the Gators in Tallahassee. The disappointment in Mike Norvell’s program got out of hand as the visiting players celebrated on their field and intended to plant the University of Florida’s flag at the center-field logo.

Chaos ensued. Norvell tossed the flag away, and tensions flared between the Gators and Seminoles. After the game, Florida head coach Billy Napier expressed regret over how the clash ended.

Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

“What happened there at the end of the game is not who we want to be as a program,” Napier said, via On3. “And it’s embarrassing to me, and it’s a distraction from a really well-played football game, right? So I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization just in terms of how we represented the university there.

“It’s unfortunate that we have a distraction that, again, is inexcusable. We shouldn’t have done that, and we won’t do that going forward. And there will be consequences for all involved.“

Norvell issues big promise ahead of next season

What a difference a year makes in college football. The Seminoles were on the brink of making the playoffs last season with a 13-0 record. Fast forward to today and the mood in Tallahassee is completely different. Florida State could never get into a rhythym and fell to its direct opponents. The Noles weren’t competitive, either, instead they were outplayed constantly.

Mike Norvell’s seat has heated up immensely and he will head into the 2025 season under heavy scrutiny. However, the Seminoles’ head coach is confident he can have a fresh start next year and issued a strong promise.

“This is getting fixed. It’s going to be an immediate, fast fix,” Norvell stated. “This is done being the way we played this year. I take full responsibility for that.”

Norvell’s words will be put to the test immediately next season as the Seminoles kickstart their 2025 schedule against Alabama at Doak Campbell Stadium.