Panthers OT shares feelings on facing former teammate Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers (7-7) are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) for the first time this season. Both teams are in a fierce race to win the NFC South title, but they have missed several opportunities to take the lead.

Sunday’s duel could be the turning point in this race, as the Panthers’ chances to advance to the playoffs would drop to 5% with a loss, while the Buccaneers’ chances would go up to 95% with a win. Carolina has shown a better face in 2025, with Bryce Young showing glimpses of brilliance.

However, the third-year quarterback has lacked consistency, struggling to rise up in the big moments and letting his team down more than once. They will face Baker Mayfield, who spent the first part of the 2022 season.

Panthers OT sends clear message to Baker Mayfield

The former No. 1 pick still keeps good relationships from his time with Carolina, but some aren’t too happy to see him shine with the Buccaneers. Offensive tackle Taylor Moton said positive things about Mayfield ahead of Sunday’s game, but clarified that watching him on the Buccaneers doesn’t sit too well with him.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s a great dude,” Moton said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Obviously, this is a different kind of week for me with him. It’s bittersweet because I love him and I’m so happy to see he’s having success. I just hate it’s for a divisional rival.”

Mayfield played seven games in Carolina, going 119 of 206 for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns. He’s elevated his level since that season, becoming one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the NFL.