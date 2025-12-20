MLB Rumors: NY Yankees in danger of losing Cody Bellinger to an NL powerhouse

The New York Yankees are eager to bring back outfielder Cody Bellinger after a strong 2025 season. The former MVP proved his versatility by playing all three outfield positions and first base, giving the Yankees added flexibility. Re-signing him has become a top priority for the team.

However, Bellinger’s market is heating up, and multiple teams are reportedly interested in landing the star slugger. The New York Mets remain a possibility, but there’s also growing buzz that he could reunite with the Los Angeles Dodgers — the National League powerhouse — if other deals don’t materialize.

Bellinger’s history with the Dodgers makes that scenario plausible. Drafted by Los Angeles in 2013, he debuted in 2017 and won Rookie of the Year. He then captured NL MVP honors in 2019 and contributed to the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship before departing in 2022.

Could Bellinger return to the Dodgers?

Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted, “If a Yankees or Mets deal doesn’t work out and the Dodgers don’t sign (Kyle) Tucker, a return to L.A. is possible for Bellinger.” Bowden added, “It sounds like a return to the Dodgers would be Bellinger’s second choice to re‑signing with the Yankees.”

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees throws his bat. Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images

Yankees’ options if Bellinger signs elsewhere

Should the Yankees miss out on Bellinger and fail to land Tucker, their outfield would consist of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Jasson Dominguez, with top prospect Spencer Jones as a potential addition.

“The Yankees have made re-signing Bellinger their priority and understandably so since he played so well for them last season,” Bowden noted. “He can play all three outfield positions and first base, giving the Yankees positional flexibility in case of injuries or underperformance at other positions.”