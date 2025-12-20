Justin Fields turns heads with major admission about his future with the Jets

The arrival of new additions, along with Aaron Glenn taking over as head coach, suggested this NFL season might be different for the New York Jets. However, they once again find themselves at the bottom of the AFC East, and many have already begun looking ahead—Justin Fields included.

Fields faced heavy criticism throughout much of the season, to the point that the coaching staff opted to lean on the experience of Tyrod Taylor down the stretch of the regular season, despite the former Bears and Steelers quarterback being healthy again after his knee injury.

When asked whether he would like to return to the field, his answer was an unequivocal yes. Still, he made it clear that he doesn’t know what will happen with his future once his time with New York comes to an end this season.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen until after the season,” Fields said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “We’ll just see and take it day by day.”

Justin Fields’ numbers this season in New York

In his first season with the New York Jets, Justin Fields has provided a steady presence under center, recording 1,259 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and only 1 interception.

While his 37.7 QBR reflects the team’s struggles in a highly competitive division, his ability to protect the football and contribute on the ground has been a key component of the Jets’ offensive strategy in 2025.

What is Fields’ contract situation?

Justin Fields’ contractual situation with the New York Jets has become a complex dilemma for the front office heading into 2026. Having signed a two-year deal before this season, Fields is still owed $10 million in guaranteed salary, yet his performance makes it difficult to envision him returning to a starting role.

Furthermore, moving on from him presents a significant financial burden, as cutting him without a post-June 1 designation would leave the team with $22 million in dead money.

Consequently, the Jets must carefully weigh all options, from a potential trade to a post-June 1 release, as they navigate their quarterback strategy for the upcoming season.