NCAAF News: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy makes something clear about Longhorns QB Arch Manning

The upcoming NCAAF season will see the Texas Longhorns with a new starting quarterback on the field, following Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL. Arch Manning will be the one tasked with leading his team, which has sparked high expectations. Xavier Worthy, current WR for the Kansas City Chiefs, knows what the QB can bring to the program and believes he has everything it takes to achieve great things this season.

While staying focused ahead of a new Super Bowl edition, Worthy spoke with the press during Media Day in the lead-up to the big game against the Eagles. He shared his thoughts on the impact Arch Manning could have as the team’s starting QB, from winning the Heisman Trophy to potentially leading the Longhorns to the National Championship game.

“Arch is a dog, man,” Worthy stated to the press. “I expect nothing less than a Heisman. … He’s gonna get [a national championship], too. To win the Heisman, you’ve got to be in that conversation.”

“Arch knows what I expect of him. I told Arch he was going to win the Heisman when I was there. It’s nothing that he doesn’t expect already,” the Chiefs wide receiver also added.

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of the Texas Longhorns speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Xavier Worthy spent two seasons with the Texas Longhorns during his time in College Football. At the beginning of last year, the talented wide receiver was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the draft with the 28th overall pick.

Cooper Manning’s joke when referring to his son

Since his breakout in the NCAAF, Arch Manning has captured all the attention, even without the desired playing time on the field. His father, Cooper, is well aware of the impact his son has made since arriving at Texas and joked about being the father of one of this season’s stars.

“(The) last couple years, it’s been pretty fun,” Cooper Manning told Dan Patrick. “I’ve kind of enjoyed just being the backup quarterback’s dad. It’s pretty delightful. I’m the crowned prince of the parent section. Do no wrong. But I think I’ll be a lot more nervous and, you know, just probably biting fingernails. and head down, but I like sitting with the parents, we have great, Texas has a great parent section. Good, family oriented group, we sit with the fans … good group.”

Manning addressed the responsibility of continuing his family’s legacy

Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL opened a spot for Arch Manning to become the new starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. Despite this, the talented player expressed to the press his desire to enjoy the game, even with the responsibility of leading his teammates to positive results.

“Yeah, I never really think about that. I’m just here to play football,” Manning said. “It’s a game I love, grew up playing. You’re out there with your friends playing every Saturday. What could get better than that? I’m not here to take someone off the throne or like I’m not worried about my legacy. I’m just worried about playing ball and winning games.”