With the main goal of once again becoming a serious contender in the upcoming NCAAF season, the Texas Longhorns continue their preparations for what’s to come. However, this time, a new headache has emerged for Steve Sarkisian, as the latest news reports the departure of one of his staff members to an important NFL team.

Since 2021, Terry Joseph had been working alongside Sarkisian as the Defense Passing Game Coordinator for the Longhorns. The time to take the next step in his career came recently, and he is now heading to the New Orleans Saints, where he will serve in the same position, this time under Kellen Moore.

The news was confirmed by insider Tom Pelissero, who announced via his X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero, the departure of Joseph to the NFL, marking a significant change in his career.

“Longtime college assistant Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to be the #Saints’ defensive pass game coordinator, per source. Joseph — cousin of #Broncos DC Vance Joseph — recruited and coached Kyle Hamilton and 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Now, a big move to the NFL,” Pelissero stated.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Joseph has had extensive experience in College Football with various prestigious programs such as LSU, Nebraska, and Texas A&M, among others. His last few years were spent alongside Sark at Texas before making the big leap in his career to the best league in the world.

The dilemma surrounding the cancellation of the Spring Games for Texas

This offseason, there will be no Spring Games for the Texas Longhorns, at least not this time. Steve Sarkisian spoke with the press and had previously outlined the specific reasons why the decision was made to forgo these types of games for the program.7

“No, we’re not going to have a spring game,” Sarkisian said on the ‘Up & Adams’ Show. “A couple of reasons why. Over the last two years, we’ve played 30 games. That’s a lot for college football. Fourteen two years ago, 16 this year. I just mentioned, we’ve had 25 guys get invited to the NFL Combine the last two years, so we have a lot of young players on our roster. We have 21 mid-year high school kids that just showed up.”

Surprised by this situation, some players on the team reacted to the decision. In this case, it was five-star freshman Michael Terry III who shared his opinion on the matter through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I was looking forward to it but coach knows best,” the talented player tweeted.