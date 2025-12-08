Though Arch Manning has yet to confirm it, all signs indicate the sophomore quarterback will stay another year in college football. However, even if he were to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are seemingly set at the quarterback position, leading a former four-star talent to set his sights on a fresh start.

Many fans in Austin are still upset about Manning and the Longhorns not playing in the College Football Playoff. However, others have seemingly made their peace with that fact. On that note, some players on the program are now looking to make the best decision for their careers in the NCAA.

On that note, quarterback Trey Owens has decided it’s best for him to search for a fresh start in college football. The former four-star quarterback recruit out of Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas, has now told Sarkisian and company he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, as reported by On3.

Wasn’t to be for Owens in Texas

A five-hour drive separates Cypress from Austin. For a kid born and raised in the Lone Star State, playing for the Texas Longhorns was a dream come true. However, Owens could never establish himself at The Forty Acres.

Trey Owens warming up before a game in the 2024 NCAA season

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, Owens was behind Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning on the depth chart during his freshman season. He registered two appearances during his first year in college football, but that was about it. Following the arrival of Troy transfer Matthew Caldwell prior to the 2025 NCAA season, Owens’ playing opportunities shrunk even further. As a result, he never stepped on the field in the 2025 campaign.

Owens is making his decision before Manning confirms his

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, Manning is expected to stay in college. But even if the heir to football’s royal QB family surprisingly declared for the Draft, the arrival of five-star quarterback Dia Bell would mean Owens would have to start from behind to compete for the starting job again.

Instead, the redshirt freshman is opting to transfer to a new program for his sophomore season. Owens will have three years of eligibility remaining in college football.