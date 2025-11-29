Steve Sarkisian sends strong message after Longhorns’ big win over Aggies

It wasn’t just another win in college football for the Texas Longhorns. It was a statement that this team doesn’t want to be just a guest at the party—they intend to keep moving forward strong beyond the regular season. Steve Sarkisian’s squad handed the Texas A&M Aggies their first loss and is now dreaming of securing a spot in the upcoming CFP.

Yesterday’s win marked the ninth victory of the season for a Longhorns team that is legitimately staking a claim for a spot in the upcoming Playoffs. Leading the charge for this claim was their own coach, in postgame remarks.

“It would be a disservice to our sport if this team is not a playoff team,” Sarkisian firmly stated. Can Arch Manning secure a spot in the postseason? That remains to be seen. But the performance he showed last night would certainly justify his presence at that stage.

Arch Manning’s big night

Arch Manning delivered a pivotal performance in the Texas Longhorns’ 27-17 upset over the undefeated, #3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies last night. Although he struggled through the air early, Manning came alive in the second half, finishing with 232 total yards of offense and two crucial touchdowns.

He threw a 29-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Texas the lead, and then sealed the victory in the fourth with a decisive 35-yard rushing touchdown, showcasing his dual-threat ability when the game was on the line.

Can the Longhorns make the Playoffs?

Following their crucial 27-17 upset victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, the Texas Longhorns significantly boosted their chances for a College Football Playoff berth.

With a final record of 9-3, the Longhorns now have a marquee win over a top-tier opponent, which is vital for their resume. However, since the Longhorns did not qualify for the Big 12 Championship Game, their path to the Playoff is now entirely dependent on receiving an at-large bid.

They must hope their record, featuring the impressive win over the Aggies, is strong enough to keep them ranked high enough (likely in the top 12) to earn one of the remaining non-conference champion spots.

