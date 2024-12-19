The Transfer Portal frenzy continues: every minute top players are taken off the board, shifting the college football’s landscape. Lane Kiffin secured an elite weapon for the Ole Miss Rebels as he signed a former player of Kalen DeBoer in Alabama.

Ole Miss and Bama did not finish their NCAA seasons as they had envisioned going into the year. Both schools failed to make the 12-team playoffs and will instead participate in bowl games to conclude their play.

On the one hand, Alabama will take on Michigan on December 31 at the Reliaquest Bowl. It’ll be the schools first meeting since last season’s CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl. As for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss, it will face Duke at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2. The Rebels and Blue Devils will face off for the first time in programs’ history.

Though winning the Gator Bowl is paramount for Ole Miss, the Rebels are looking forward to next season, and the recent signing of a coveted wide receiver in the portal has fans in Oxford excited for the future.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin vistits with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during pre game warm ups prior to NCAA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.

Former Alabama wideout Caleb Odom announced his transfer to Ole Miss. The true freshman was dubbed a five-star recruit in the 2024 class and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Odom’s tenure in Tuscaloosa

It didn’t work out for Odom with DeBoer in Alabama. Coming in like a high-potential wideout, Odom was not utilized much and in turn, witnessed how fellow freshman WR Ryan Williams took over as the number one target for Milroe.

Despite appearing in every game for the Crimson Tide this season, Odom’s contributions were minimal, recording just seven receptions for 65 yards. Notably, the 6’5″ receiver failed to register a single catch in SEC play.

However, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are betting on Odom’s untapped potential as he transitions to an offense-first program, where he’ll be able to start on a clean slate.

Unless Alabama and Ole Miss meet in the SEC Championship or the Playoffs, Odom won’t have an opportunity for a revenge game in 2025, as the two teams are not scheduled to play each other.