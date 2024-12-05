NCAAF News: Penn State HC James Franklin makes strong statement on Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

The stage is set for an exciting Big Ten Championship: the undefeated Oregon Ducks take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ahead of the title game, Penn State head coach James Franklin issued a clear comment about Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA this season. He helped guide the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and will look to hoist the Big Ten Championship on December 7. The number one ranked team in the nation enters this contest as favorites, but Penn State hopes to spoil Oregon’s perfect debut season in the conference.

Despite skepticism, the Ducks have been able to translate their PAC-12 dominance into the Big Ten. Under the leadership of Dan Lanning, and Dillon Gabriel’s stellar campaign, Oregon established their name and have become the school to beat in college football. The nation’s yardstick changed its address to Eugene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the most important league game of the year, the Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin spoke on the big challenge ahead when they take on Lanning, Gabriel, and the best overall offense in the Big Ten.

Advertisement

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warming up before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Advertisement

“For me, the thing that stands out about him? You know, it seems like he’s been playing college football for like the last ten years,” Franklin said, via On3. “He’s just so poised and relaxed. You watch him play. He just looks so relaxed. He looks so poised. You’re not going to give him a whole lot that he hasn’t seen before.“

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning secures Dillon Gabriel's replacement for next season

Gabriel’s stats

Like Franklin said, Gabriel is not a Regular Joe in college football. The second-year senior quarterback put on a sensational season with the Ducks. Gabriel transferred to Eugene after spending the previous two years in Oklahoma’s program. Before his stay in Norman, Gabriel had been three years in UCF.

In 2024, Gabriel amassed 3,275 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. The Ducks’ quarterback added 175 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to his season resumé.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oregon secures Gabriel’s successor

As Gabriel is set to depart for the NFL in the upcoming offseason, Lanning and the Ducks have inked their heir to the QB1 job. Five-star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, flipped his commitment from California to Oregon and is set to become the quarterback of the future in Eugene.