Bill Belichick has reportedly decided the team he will coach in 2025, and that team is not in the NFL. The legendary head coach is reportedly taking his experience to college football, a decision that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid completely supports.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Jim Gray, Reid was asked about Belichick’s reported decision to take charge of the North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC). Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs coach shared a firm opinion that shows he’s pure class.

“I’ve said it before. He’s the greatest, and whatever he chooses, he can go high school, wherever he wants to go. He deserves the right. Whatever makes him happy,” Reid said, as quoted by The Mirror.

Many would probably prefer to see the eight-time Super Bowl champion back in the National Football League, but Reid knows that Belichick has earned the right to decide where to take his talents.

Bill Belichick and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20.

While it would be intriguing to see what Belichick can do in the NFL after a poor ending to his successful stint on the New England Patriots, his wisdom and knowledge could also be a game-changer in the NCAAF.

Belichick’s legacy in the NFL before NCAAF adventure

After winning two Super Bowls as an assistant on the New York Giants, Belichick went on to lead one of the greatest dynasties in sports history with the New England Patriots.

In Foxborough, Belichick discovered a hidden gem in Tom Brady, who went on from being the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to the most successful quarterback in football history.

With Brady, Belichick delivered six championships to the Foxborough franchise. Things were never the same when Tom left in 2020 though, as the Patriots made the postseason just once in the next four years, leading to Belichick’s departure.

Will Andy Reid match Bill Belichick’s NFL playoff records?

Now that Belichick is reportedly going to college football, Reid can aspire to challenge his number of Super Bowl rings. The Chiefs coach boasts four rings counting his titles as an assistant and head coach.

Reid also has half of Belichick’s Super Bowl victories as head coach, having won all three rings at the helm of the Chiefs. The 66-year-old is only two appearances away from matching Bill’s record for most playoff games coached (44), though the Patriots legend has five more wins than Reid (31 to 26).