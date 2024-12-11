NFL News: Bills QB Allen may recover key weapons to play Jared Goff, Dan Campbell’s Lions

The next week of the 2024 NFL season will feature an intriguing matchup when the Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions next Sunday. At the same time, two of the best at their position this season, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Josh Allen, will face each other, with the latter having a slight advantage as he gets key weapons back to face Dan Campbell‘s team.

Josh Allen and the Bills come into this game after a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a close loss in which Buffalo suffered from a lack of alternatives to extend their streak to eight straight wins, but will look to get back to winning ways next weekend.

The Lions are trying to make it 12 wins in a row after beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. This new game against the Bills is a tough challenge. So much so that head coach Campbell talked about Allen’s level. “He’s got a strong arm, he’s accurate, he can read defenses and he’s got the physical ability to take off and run. So, yeah, it will be a big task for us. It’s not going to be easy,” Campbell said. The test will be even more complex knowing that Buffalo is getting players back.

Players who could return for Allen’s Bills to face the Lions

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter), Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid are expected to practice at full strength. Both could be ready for the showdown with the Lions.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff (16) sets up a play during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on November 24, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Coleman has missed the Bills’ last four games with a wrist injury, while Kincaid last played in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts and was sidelined with a knee injury. Allen’s team get important weapons back to try to break down one of the league’s strongest defenses.

Jared Goff’s Lions receives special message from Josh Allen

Jared Goff is in one of the best moments of his career, which is transcendent for Detroit to be one of the major contenders to fight for the Super Bowl this season. On that context, the Lions quarterback and his teammates have received a message from Bills’ Allen.

“They’re the top dog in football right now. The Lions are playing extremely well. We have to have a good week, and learn from this one, and put it behind us,” Allen said about Goff and his teammates in the previous hours to the next clash between both top franchises.

