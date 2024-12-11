Although they still have an important game ahead, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are slowly starting to prepare for the upcoming season in NCAAF. For this reason, Matt Rhule‘s team, along with Dylan Raiola, has agreed to add a former assistant of Andy Reid from the Kansas City Chiefs to the coaching staff, who also shared his time with Patrick Mahomes.

Nebraska finished its regular season with a record of six wins and six losses, falling short of the goals set at the beginning of the year. As a result, they have gradually started to make moves to plan for what’s to come.

According to college football reporter Pete Thamel, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have added former KC Chiefs assistant defensive line coach Terry Bradden to their staff as the new defensive line coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sources: Nebraska is set to hire KC Chiefs assistant DL coach Terry Bradden as the school’s new defensive line coach. He’s been with the Chiefs for eight seasons and the last four as the assistant defensive line coach,” Thamel stated.

Advertisement

Inlet Grove football coach Terry Bradden at practice Thursday, June 18, 2015.

Advertisement

Next Saturday, December 28, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will play their final game of the year. It will be part of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, where they will face Boston College at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Archie Manning sets record straight on favorite NFL team for grandson, Texas QB Arch

Matt Rhule has a new defensive coordinator

Terry Bradden’s arrival at the Huskers wasn’t the only change in Matt Rhule‘s coaching staff. In recent hours, the head coach confirmed the addition of a new defensive coordinator to the team.

John Butler will finally take on the role of defensive coordinator starting next season. He joined the program in July and brings over 20 years of extensive experience in college football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“John Butler has been a great addition to our staff this season and has proven he is the right coach to lead our defense,” Rhule said. “John has previous success as a defensive coordinator in the Big Ten Conference and has a history of coaching elite defenses throughout his career.”

UCLA vs Nebraska NOV 02 November 02, 2024 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks the sideline in action during a NCAA Division 1 football game between UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..UCLA won 27-20.

Advertisement

Davis has finally changed his decision

The transfer portal creates a whirlwind of moves within college football, with some players leaving and others deciding to reverse their decision. That’s exactly what happened with Keona Davis.

Advertisement

The talented defensive lineman was one of the players with potential chances of leaving; however, according to a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Davis is staying at Nebraska: “I’m back,” Davis wrote.

Advertisement

Davis entered the transfer portal on Monday. As a true freshman, he appeared in 11 games, registering nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He still has three years of eligibility left.