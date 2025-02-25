NCAAF News: Penn State star Abdul Carter confirms discouraging news ahead of NFL Combine

Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter, who is projected as the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft by many analysts, has confirmed some concerning news ahead of the Combine weekly scrimmages.

Carter has become one of the biggest household names of the upcoming draft class. After a monstrous NCAA season in Happy Valley, the 21-year-old helped the Nittany Lions reach the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Although Carter and Penn State fell short of the National Championship, the EDGE made a name for himself and now sits atop most mock drafts.

Much buzz has grown around Penn State’s jewel, drawing obvious comparisons to former Nittany Lion, now Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. According to several reports, Carter is expected to be selected with the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL Combine presented a huge opportunity for Carter to show off his athleticism and skills in front of hundreds of scouts. However, the star player confirmed discouraging news about his participation.

Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after sacking Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Abdul Carter won’t be physically able to work out during the NFL Combine due to the shoulder injury he sustained during Penn State’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Boise State on December 31.

Silver lining

While Carter’s absence during the workouts in Indianapolis could hinder his draft stock, the Nittany Lions sensation will participate in the interviewing stages of the event. He will use the extra time to build bridges with various NFL executives.

Moreover, Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has confirmed he will be back and fully healthy to participate at Penn State’s Pro Day on March 28. Abdul Carter is one of the most NFL-ready players in college football, and his performance during his school’s Pro Day will make waves all over the league.