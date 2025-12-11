NFC South standings updated after Bucs-Falcons TNF in 2025 NFL Week 15

The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Thursday Night Football game of Week 15. After the game ended, the NFC South standings throw the following results.

After the 29-28 loss from Tampa Bay, the division is now moving in favor of the Carolina. This division is usually not this contested since the Buccaneers have it in cruise control since 2021. But now, things have changed due to an unlikely challenger.

In the end, these are the NFC South standings:

Carolina Panthers (7-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) Atlanta Falcons (4-10) New Orleans Saints (3-10)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The frisky Panthers deserve a lot of credit for this season

It’s hard to imagine anyone saying that by Week 15, the Panthers would have a winning record or fighting for a playoff spot, but here they are. At 7-6, they entered this week tied with the Bucs, and they still have the two games against Tampa on their schedule.

Bryce Young, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers

Advertisement

The Panthers are not particularly great at anything, but they always manage to stay close in the games and if given the chance, they will still wins. However, their biggest strength is their running game. Between running backs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, they have 1,810 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. They are one of the best RB duos in the NFL.

Advertisement

see also Bucs have plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of upcoming NFL games

The Buccaneers might get hot though

Mike Evans is back like he never left and that immediately boosts this Bucs’ offense. Also, Chris Godwin is looking more and more like himself with every week that passes. Adding to that, Jalen McMillan had a couple of great catches in his comeback too. Pair that to Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, and this is the best wide receiver room in the league.

Advertisement

Also, the Bucs have a gunslinger in Baker Mayfield, and a three-headed monster with running backs Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker. If healthy, this team can beat anyone in the NFL.