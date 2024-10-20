Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Tennessee HC makes something clear about QB Nico Iamaleava after win vs Alabama

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel delivered a clear statement on QB Nico Iamaleava after solid win over Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before their game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
© Jacob Kupferman/Getty ImagesNico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before their game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

By Federico O'donnell

The Tennessee Volunteers delivered a strong blow to the crestfallen Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols prevailed 24-17 at home and have brewed uncertainty in Kalen DeBoer’s side. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel made something clear on quarterback Nico Iamaleava after the big win in the SEC.

The Volunteers secured the win in a heated “Third Saturday of October”. Iamaleava did not post the flashiest stats, but took care of business and walked off Neyland Stadium’s turf with the victory. Tennessee improved to 6-1, while Alabama fell to 5-2 on their college football season. Josh Heupel made something clear on the team’s quarterback after the game.

Young quarterback. It’s going to continue to get better,Heupel said. “Guys around him got to help him too. And that means just doing their job at a really high level. But to me, quarterbacks, it’s toughness. It’s mental toughness. When it matters the most, how do you perform? And how do you control the game? And there’s a lot of things, just physical, mental toughness that I really liked tonight.”

Iamaleava closed the day with 14 completions for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Volunteers rushing game stole the show and proved an unsolvable riddle for DeBoer’s defense. The running back room combined for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers walks off the field after defeating the Florida Gators during their game at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jalen Milroe’s harsh self-criticism

It was not a good game for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. Once a Heisman Trophy contender in the NCAA, Milroe had another rough outing and he may have kissed his odds goodbye. After the loss to Tennessee, Milroe was straightforward on his individual assessment.

That’s something I can definitely improve on, just giving our guys a chance,” Milroe said, via On3. “We harp on giving our guys a chance because they’re very explosive with the ball. So just putting it in the range of them and just trusting in them because I know they’re gonna make big plays if the ball’s in their range. That’s definitely something I’ve gotta improve on.

I’ve gotta take full ownership of that. When it comes to communication up front, communication to the guys around, I’ve gotta do better on my end, playing with better detail.”

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

