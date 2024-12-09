NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes sincere confession after Georgia confirms QB Carson Beck's injury

After a 22-19 overtime thriller against the Texas Longhorns, the Georgia Bulldogs were crowned SEC champions but walked off Mercedes-Benz Stadium with mixed feelings. As Carson Beck’s MRI results revealed bad news, Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart made a blunt admission about the possibility of rallying behind backup Gunner Stockton.

Losing the starting quarterback can signal any program’s doom in the NCAA. Ask Florida State fans about it. After the Dawgs QB Carson Beck went down with an upper-body injury before halftime in the SEC Title game, Georgia knew they’d be in for trouble.

Disaster was averted as backup quarterback Gunner Stockton managed to keep the team afloat and lead them on the game-winning drive. However, as the Bulldogs gear up for the College Football Playoffs, Beck’s absence could prove costly. Despite the timing of the injury, Smart emphasized how the team can adapt and outlast the setback.

“I certainly think there’s no good script, right, for losing a quarterback or having to go to your backup,” Smart admitted, via On3. “But this situation does give you time if that’s what has to happen. I mean, there is time there.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“But experience is so valuable, and you can’t really get experience in this amount of time. I wish he’d gotten more game experience up to this point in time. There’s not a lot we can do about that right now, so we’re just waiting to find out more information.”

Beck’s injury update

Beck underwent an MRI to conclude what’s his injury timeline would be. The results indicate the quarterback tore his UCL in his right elbow, consequence of a hard sack in the first half’s final play.

It’s still unclear how much time Beck will miss while dealing with the injury. Fortunately Georgia won’t play again until January 1st when they will take on the winner in Indiana and Notre Dame’s matchup. If Beck is not back healthy by then, the Dawgs will rely on backup QB Gunner Stockton.

Smart’s praise for Stockton

Stockton was thrust into the SEC Championship in the second half with little to no notice. The Bulldogs had some time to regroup in the locker room after Beck’s injury and quickly shifted to an offense tailored for Stockton. Georgia relied heavily on the rushing attack and it paid dividends.

However, come playoff time, the Dawgs will need a reliable outlet at quarterback to avoid becoming one-dimensional and too predictable for opposing defenses. Regardless, Smart is confident Stockton can rise to the occasion.

Trey Moore #8 of the Texas Longhorns tackles Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs for a fumble during the second quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“This kid’s special. He’s a winner,” Smart said during the postgame celebrations. On Sunday he added: “I think his strengths are somewhat different than Carson’s, obviously, but we’ve known that. There’s not a game we don’t go into that we don’t have a plan for Gunner if he were to have to play.

“He does give us the capability of doing some different things with his athleticism. The team has a lot of confidence in Gunner. He’s very smart, very intelligent.”